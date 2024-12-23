Catholic World News

New cardinals unfamiliar with each other, Vatican journalist notes

December 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Appraising the current membership of the College of Cardinals, veteran Vatican-watcher Sandro Magister recalls that at the consistory of 2014, a heated dispute arose over allowing divorced-and-remarried Catholics to receive Communion.

After that embattled one in 2014, Francis never called another consistory worthy of the name, apart from the purely ceremonial ones on the occasion of the appointments of new cardinals.

As a result, Magister writes, “the new appointees by Francis have been, for the most part, unknown not only to the general public but also to their own confreres in the cardinalate.” He concludes that the new web site—CollegeofCardinalsReport.com (see today’s separate CWN headline)—will be a service even to members of the College.

