Children aided by Vatican dispensary meet with Pontiff

December 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Children assisted by the Vatican’s pediatric dispensary met with Pope Francis on December 22, five days after his birthday and three days before Christmas.

The children gave the Pontiff gift boxes emblazoned with the words “accompaniment,” “altruism,” “compassion,” “solidarity,” “empathy,” “pardon,” and “gentleness” (photographs).

The Pope met with the children despite having a cold that led him to deliver the day’s Angelus address via video from the chapel of his residence.

