‘No child is a mistake’: ailing Pope pays calls on faithful to rejoice at motherhood, gift of life

December 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis, suffering from a cold, delivered his Sunday Angelus address via video from the chapel of his residence as he spoke about God’s “presence and His love close to you, for example in the gift of every life, of every child, of his or her mother.”

Reflecting on the Gospel reading for the Fourth Sunday of Advent, the Pope said that “no child is a mistake” and called on the faithful “to express feelings of joy every time we encounter a mother who is carrying a child in her arms or in her womb.”

He continued:

And when it happens to us, let us pray in our heart and let us say too, like Elizabeth, “Most blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb!” (Lk 1:42); let us sing, like Mary, “My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord” (Lk 1:46), so that every motherhood may be blessed, and in every mother in the world may the name of God be thanked and exalted, who entrusts men and women with the power to give life to children!

