Catholic World News

Syrian archbishop fears imposition of shari’a

December 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Aleteia

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jacques Mourad of Homs has voiced his fears about the future of Christianity in Syria under a new government, telling the Aliteia news service that “the Islamic aspect of this group is very clear.”

The archbishop—who was kidnapped by the Islamic State in 2015, and held captive for five months—was unpersuaded by statements from the new regime promising respect for religious minorities. He pointed out that government posts are being quickly filled by men who have embraced shari’a law. Under that sort of rule, he said, “there is no place for us minorities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!