Pope exhorts the young: ‘do not lose the capacity for wonder’

December 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Please do not lose the capacity for wonder,” Pope Francis said to young members of Italian Catholic Action during an audience on December 20.

The Pope encouraged the young people to be “fishers of men,” but quickly that in this context “fishing” must be properly understood. “God does not want us to ‘capture’ anyone,” he said, “because He respects our freedom.”

The Pontiff then spoke about the importance of wonder, urging them to recognized that “each one of us is unique, and every day is special.”

This applies in a special way to Christmas, the Pope concluded. He lamented: “Christmas, for many people, is a photocopy of many things and not the encounter, which is so beautiful.”

