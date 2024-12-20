Catholic World News

Nigerian woman acquitted of blasphemy against Islam

December 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian Christian woman has been acquitted of blasphemy charge, in a key legal victory for religious freedom.

Rhoda Jatau, the mother of five children, was arrested in May 2022 after she shared a video message denouncing the lynching of a Christian college student. She was charged with blasphemy against Islam—an offense that can be punished by the death penalty in the Bauchi state—and had spent 19 months in prison.

