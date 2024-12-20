Catholic World News

Biden to meet with Pope in January

December 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Outgoing President Joe Biden will meet with Pope Francis in Rome on January 10.

The White House announced that Biden had accepted an invitation from the Pope during a December 19 phone conversation, in which they had spoke about “efforts to advance peace around the world during the holiday season.”

A Vatican News story about the announcement suggested another likely topic for the January 10 meeting, saying: “One of the issues that is particularly close to the Pope’s heart is the fate of prisoners on death row.” Most of the Vatican News story was devoted to the death penalty.

President Biden will also meet with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his stay in Rome. The trip will be his last overseas visit before he leaves the White House.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!