Pope names Dallas auxiliary bishop as successor to Bishop Strickland

December 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly of Dallas as the new bishop of Tyler, Texas.

Born in 1956, Bishop Kelly was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Dallas in 1982 and named an auxiliary bishop in 2016.

Bishop Kelly succeeds Bishop Joseph Strickland, who was removed from office in November 2023. Since that time, the Diocese of Tyler has been governed by an apostolic adminstrator, Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin.

