Religious beliefs may allow mothers to abort their children, Indiana courts rule

December 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a 3-2 decision upholding a lower court ruling, Indiana’s State Supreme Court is permitting some mothers to abort their children when “directed by their sincere religious beliefs.” In doing so, the court cited the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Indiana law currently protects most unborn children from abortion. The injunction applies to “plaintiffs whose sincerely held religious beliefs would require them to terminate a pregnancy under circumstances prohibited” by the law, ACLU of Indiana said in a statement. The organization filed the lawsuit on behalf of Hoosier Jews for Choice.

