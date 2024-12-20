Catholic World News

12th-century French church defaced with Satanic graffiti; Mass of reparation scheduled

December 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The 12th-century church in Guercheville, a hamlet of 260 in north-central France, has been defaced with Satanic graffiti.

“This desecration is a serious offense for the Church and the inhabitants, a few days before Christmas,” said Father José Antonini, the regional episcopal vicar for the Diocese of Meaux, who announced that a Mass of reparation will soon be held in the church.

With police approval, parishioners and other local residents “came spontaneously to erase the inscriptions,” La République de Seine et Marne reported.

