Artists’ group rebuilds Satanic display outside New Hampshire state house

December 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A group of New Hampshire artists has rebuilt a Satanist display outside the state capitol that had been demolished earlier in the week.

The Concord Area Artist Coalition for Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Religion—whose members declined to give their names—issued a statement denouncing the demolition of the original display. “Violence and vandalism are not valid responses to something you don’t fully understand,” the group said.

Conceding that the display by the Satanic Temple might offend some people, the group said: “No religion is better or worse than any other.”

