Catholic World News

Papal praise for Vietnamese-American donors

December 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on December 19 with a group of Vietnamese Americans, thanking them for their contributions to the Church and to their native land.

“Many Catholics who immigrated to the United States from Vietnam are characterized by a strong faith that they brought with them,” the Pope remarked, adding their generosity testifies to their faith.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!