‘Democracy is not given once and for all,’ Cardinal Zuppi warns

December 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a conference marking the 80th anniversary of Venerable Pius XII’s 1944 Christmas radio message, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna warned that “democracy is not given once and for all.”

In his Christmas message, the last given during World War II, Pope Pius XII reflected at length on democracy. In his talk, Cardinal Zuppi, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, made the claim that “Pope Francis is the first Pope to confront the crisis of democracy.”

“There is a lack of maintenance of democracy, as well as of maintenance of peace,” Cardinal Zuppi continued. Referring to “a world dominated by war, as has not happened since 1945,” Cardinal Zuppi described international conflict as “a pandemic that does not arouse reactions as had happened with the Covid pandemic ... War has become the norm.”

