Vatican newspaper highlights plight of Africa’s ‘invisible’ migrants

December 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted prominent front-page coverage in its December 18 edition to the plight of “invisible migrants”—that is, internally displaced persons who have had to leave their homes in Africa, but have not fled to other nations.

“Africa has at least 35 million people currently displaced by wars or climate disasters,” Valerio Palombaro reported—up from 11.6 million in 2009. “Armed conflicts alone are responsible for 32.5 million displaced people, 80% of whom come from five countries: Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Somalia and Sudan.”

