Catholic World News

Pope, in Italian newspaper article, reflects on 2025 jubilee

December 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written an article for the Roman newspaper Il Messaggero on the upcoming jubilee year.

In the brief article, the Pontiff discusses the biblical roots of the jubilee and the significance of pilgrimages to Rome.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!