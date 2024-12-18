Catholic World News

King Charles attends Catholic prayer service for Syria

December 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: King Charles III participated in a prayer service at Immaculate Conception Church in London on December 17.

The service—organized by Aid to the Church in Need—was held to pray for Christians in the Middle East, particularly in Syria. It marked the 10th anniversary of the Islamic State offensive in northern Iraq that led to persecution of Christians in Mosul and the Nineveh Plains. Some of the same Islamic militants have been active in the overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria.

King Charles met after the service with Iraqi refugees now living in London. He has frequently voiced his concern about the plight of Christians in the Middle East, and Caroline Hull, the national director of Aid to the Church in Need, said that his “constant concern has been a huge source of encouragement for us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!