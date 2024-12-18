Catholic World News

Pope’s popularity dropping in US

December 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Breitbart

CWN Editor's Note: A new Rasmussen poll finds that Pope Francis enjoys a favorable rating from only 41% of American adults—a figure down dramatically from the 61% favorable rating he held in 2013.

Perhaps more notably, the Pope draws an “unfavorable” rating from 31% of those questioned—up from only 12% in 2013.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!