Catholic World News

Minnesota’s Governor Walz allows Satanic display at capitol building

December 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on CBS

CWN Editor's Note: Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz has announced that he will not disrupt a Satanic display at the state’s capitol building.

A spokesman for Walz—who was the vice-presidential candidate of the Democratic party this year—said that the First Amendment “means that he does not police speech in the State Capitol.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!