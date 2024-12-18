Catholic World News

‘Fixes in the works’ to address religious visa backlog in US

December 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A backlog in permanent residency requests from foreign priests and religious will “force large numbers of priests and religious in the United States to leave the country for a year at a time,” The Pillar reports.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has been lobbying congressmen and senators in an attempt to address the issue, and a legislative fix is reportedly “in the works.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

