Georgetown, Notre Dame favored wealthier applicants over more qualified applicants, suit alleges

December 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a motion in a lawsuit alleging collusion among expensive universities in their financial aid packages, two Catholic universities were accused of favoring wealthier applicants over more qualified applicants.

“At Georgetown, a former president selected students for an annual president’s list after reviewing information about the parents’ donation history and capacity, but without reviewing the applicant’s transcript, teacher recommendations or personal essay,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

“At Notre Dame, the university’s Institutional Risk and Compliance Committee said the admission of so many children of major donors represented a major risk to the institution’s brand should it become public, according to the motion,’ the report added.

