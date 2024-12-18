Catholic World News

Syria’s new leader calls for ‘social contract’ with all religions

December 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an effort to assuage international concerns, Syria’s de facto leader, Abu Mohammad al-Julani, told the minority Druze community that “Syria must remain united, and there must be a social contract between the state and all religions to guarantee social justice.”

The Vatican newspaper, in its December 17 edition, devoted front-page coverage to al-Julani’s remarks, as well as to his call for the end of international sanctions against Syria and his statement that Syria will not be used as a base for attacks against Israel.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

