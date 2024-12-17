Catholic World News

New York Times prints op-ed by Pope Francis

December 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: The December 17 edition of the New York Times carries an op-ed column by Pope Francis, entitled “There is Faith in Humor.”

In the light-hearted column, which does not directly address questions of faith, the Pope writes that “we priests tend to enjoy humor and even have a fair stock of jokes and amusing stories, which we are often quite good at telling, as well as being the object of them.”

After mentioning the humor of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II, and relating a few church-related jokes, the Pontiff concludes: “when it becomes hard to cry seriously or to laugh passionately, then we really are on the downhill slope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!