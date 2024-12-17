Catholic World News

Argentine lawmaker plans drive to repeal abortion law

December 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The president of Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies, Martín Menem, has indicated that he would like attempt a repeal of the country’s permissive abortion law next year.

Menem, who is staunchly pro-life, admitted that the odds currently weight against a successful repeal campaign. “I don’t think we have the numbers,” he conceded. But if pro-life candidates are successful—and with the support of President Javier Milei, who has described abortion as murder—it could become possible.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

