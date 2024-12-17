Catholic World News

‘The world is watching Syria,’ says Aleppo archbishop

December 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “The world is watching Syria now,” Maronite Catholic Archbishop Joseph Tobjie of Aleppo said in an interview with Vatican News, emphasizing that the country’s new government will be judged on its treatment of religious minorities.

The country’s new Islamic leadership has “made promises to respect all communities,” the archbishop said. “These promises cannot just be propaganda.”

Archbishop Tobjie reported that the situation in Aleppo is “relatively calm,” but violence persists in Damascus, and Syrian Christians are uneasy. “I cannot be too optimistic nor too pessimistic,” he said. “We must walk prudently.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!