Orthodox leader hopes for constitutional guarantees in Syria

December 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “We are not guests in this land,” Greek Orthodox Patriarch Yohanna X Yazigi said regarding the Christian presence in Syria under a new Islamic government.

“The Syria we want,” the Orthodox prelate said, is “a civil state in which everyone has the same rights and duties.”

“The first and last factor that guarantees” this outcome, Patriarch Yohanna said, “is the constitution.” He stressed the importance of drafting a new constitution for Syria after “a comprehensive and exhaustive national process.”

