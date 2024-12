Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman, other Catholic leaders urge Congress to pass $95 billion in disaster aid

December 17, 2024

Archbishop Borys Gudziak, the chairman of the US bishops' Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, has called on Congress to appropriate $95 billion requested by the Biden administration for disaster relief for the victims of recent hurricanes in the United States.

The prelate was joined by the leaders of Catholic Charities USA, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and Catholic Rural Life.

“Notwithstanding the efforts by CCUSA, SVdP USA, and other nonprofit organizations, the reality is that without significant supplemental funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (DHSFEMA) and other agencies, the effectiveness of disaster assistance to the affected populations will be limited,” the signatories wrote. “We urge Congress to pass a supplemental measure creating a robust disaster recovery fund to distribute much needed relief aid for the affected areas expeditiously.”

