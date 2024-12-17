Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Methodist-Catholic dialogue

December 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received a delegation from the World Methodist Council on December 16 and offered continued encouragement to the Methodist-Catholic ecumenical dialogue, begun nearly six decades ago.

“Opening ourselves to one another has brought us closer and made us realize that reconciliation is a task of the heart, a task of the heart rather than the mind,” Pope Francis said. “When the Heart of the Lord Jesus touches our hearts, he transforms us. This is how our communities will be able to unite their differing minds and wills in order to let themselves be guided by the Spirit as brothers and sisters.”

Founded by John Wesley in the 18th century, Methodism was originally a reform movement within Anglicanism. The burgeoning Global Methodist Church, founded in 2022 as other Methodists abandoned biblical teaching on the immorality of homosexual acts, is not an affiliate of the far older World Methodist Council.

