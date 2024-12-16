Catholic World News

Bishop decries attack on church in South Sudan

December 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Edward Hiiboro Kussala of Tombura-Yambio has condemned a violent attack on a parish church in South Sudan.

Gunmen opened fire indiscriminately at St. Mary Help of Christians parish, a church located amid a refugee camp, leaving one man dead and a woman seriously wounded. “A church, mosque, hospital, school, or embassy should always be places of refuge, peace, and safety,” Bishop Hiiboro said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

