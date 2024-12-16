Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Church leaders plead for peace

December 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In their annual Christmas message, the Christian leaders of Jerusalem have called for an end to the war in Gaza, the release of political prisoners, and the restoration of property that has been seized or during the war.

The Church leaders lament that “wars are still raging and countless millions of people in our region and around the world continue to suffer painfully.” Nevertheless, they stress, “we, the patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem, continue steadfastly to proclaim to our local communities and the rest of the world the eternal Christmas message of true light: the birth of our Lord Jesus in Bethlehem.”

The statement is signed by the Catholic, Orthodox, Armenian, Coptic, Syriac, Luterhan, and Anglican leaders of religious communities in Jerusalem.

