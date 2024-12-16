Catholic World News

A first for Pope Francis: no press conference on international flight

December 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: For the first time in his papacy, Pope Francis did not answer questions from reporters who accompanied him on quick trip to Corsica on December 15.

Speaking briefly to reporters on the return flight—the time when he had held a press conference on all his previous trips abroad—the Pontiff said that because the flight to Rome was short and the day-long trip had been tiring, he would not take questions.

