Nativity scenes are reminder of Lord’s love and tenderness, Pope says

December 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A day before his apostolic journey to Ajaccio, Corsica, Pope Francis made his customary visit to the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore to pray for his visit. Departing from his custom of private visits, he met with, and addressed, participants in the basilica’s living Nativity scene.

Christmas “brings us the tenderness of a Child,” Pope Francis said on December 14. “It brings us the care of a mother, the Madonna who accompanies us throughout our lives. It brings us the example of St. Joseph who always worked to lead the family forward.”

