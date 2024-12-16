Catholic World News

‘Illuminate,’ ‘giving,’ ‘town square’: papal address to association against leukemia

December 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma (AIL), which is celebrating its 55th anniversary, and delivered an address in which he reflected on three themes: “illuminate,” “giving,” and “town square.”

“It takes someone to bring a little light, a flame of hope, with friendship, closeness and listening,” the Pope said during the December 14 audience. “These people who bring a little light are the ‘givers.’”

“In the town square you demonstrate the desire to be with the people, to share their pain, to be good Samaritans,” the Pope added. “You are a building block in the construction of two hopes: the hope for a cure, always, and the hope of therapy, in its most up-to-date methods.”

