Argentine mayor, Pontiff discuss democracy

December 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Javier Gastón, the mayor of Chascomús, Argentina, in a December 14 audience.

Chascomús, a city of 30,000, is the hometown of the late Raul Alfonsin, Argentina’s democratically elected president from 1983 to 1989, following the military dictatorship and the Dirty War (1976-83).

During the audience, the Pope “stressed the importance of reflecting on democracy in the current context,” El Digital Chascomús reported. Gaston tweeted that “Padre Francisco, as he told me he likes to be called, was very grateful and interested in” the city’s initiatives to promote democracy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

