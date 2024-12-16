Catholic World News

Trust is the key to hope, papal preacher tells Pope, Curia

December 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, the new Preacher to the Papal Household, devoted his second Advent sermon to the theme of “The Doors of Hope: Towards the opening of the Holy Year through the prophecy of Christmas.”

Trust is a “fundamental attitude that sustains human relationships, grants courage to face daily challenges, and opens a path to the future,” he preached, citing the example of St. Joseph and the centurion whose servant was healed. “Only by rediscovering our trust in God, in ourselves, and in others can we recognize the good around us and accept reality, even when it is uncomfortable.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

