Cardinal Pizzaballa expects break in Gaza warfare

December 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Piazzaballa, the Latin Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem, says that he thinks the current warfare in the Holy Land will end soon.

“I think that the peak of the war in Gaza is behind us,” the cardinal told a news conference hosted by Aid to the Church in Need. He predicted that “in the coming weeks or months we will arrive at some sort of compromise.”

However, Cardinal Pizzaballa warned that an end to the latest round of warfare would not solve the problems that plague the region. “We can rebuild in the infrastructure,” he said, “but how can we rebuild relationships?”

The cardinal concluded that real security will require more than a ceasefire accord, and that “there is no short-term solution.”

