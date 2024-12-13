Catholic World News

Imitate St. Lucy, Pope Francis urges people of Italian archdiocese

December 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a letter to Archbishop Francesco Lomanto of Syracuse, Italy, to mark the temporary transfer of the remains of St. Lucy to that city.

In his message the Pontiff welcomes the celebration by the Church in Syracuse of a special year devoted to St. Lucy. He notes that the transfer of her body from Venice—“from the city that has enshrined her body for eight centuries to the one where her witness first shone, spreading light throughout the world.”

The Pope goes on to encourage the Catholic faithful to follow the example of St. Lucy, being ready to move outside their comfort zones. “Taking the side of light,” he writes, “exposes us to martyrdom too. Perhaps no one will lay their hands on us, but choosing which side to take will take away some of our tranquility.”

