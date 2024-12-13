Catholic World News

USCCB, American Jewish Committee publish Translate Hate to combat anti-Semitism

December 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The American Jewish Commitee and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs have published Translate Hate: The Catholic Edition.

The American Jewish Commitee provided a “glossary of antisemitic terms, phrases, conspiracies, cartoons, themes, and memes” for the 63-page resource. The US bishops’ committee provided annotations.

“It is more important than ever to renew our commitment to stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters against all forms of anti-Semitism,” said Bishop Joseph Bambera of Scranton, Pennsylvania, the chairman of the US bishops’ committee. “Sadly, we are currently witnessing a tragic rise in anti-Semitic incidents both globally and here in the United States, a painful reminder that our work is not done.”

