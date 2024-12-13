Catholic World News

‘You do not look away’ from plight of migrants: papal praise for Mediterranean rescuers

December 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received a delegation from ResQ – People Saving People and praised the organization for rescuing migrants in danger of death in the Mediterranean Sea.

“The action pursued by your organization aims to save lives: the lives of people fleeing from places where serious conflicts rage,” the Pope said in a December 11 audience. “Faced with the drama of forced migration, which at times becomes a tragedy, you did not remain indifferent, but asked yourselves: what can I, we, do?”

“At the root of this attitude is the conviction that every human being is unique, and their dignity is inviolable, whatever their nationality, the color of their skin, or their political or religious opinion,” the Pope added. “Unfortunately, many times it does not happen this way, and many lives are exploited, rejected, abused, and reduced to slavery.”

