Britain bans puberty blockers for children

December 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The British government has banned the use of puberty blockers for minors, citing research that shows the dangers of using these drugs.

The ban—which will be reconsidered in 2027 on the basis of any new medical evidence that becomes available—makes it illegal to treat children with drugs that suppress the onset of puberty. The policy is intended to allow young people more time to form a mature opinion about their options.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

