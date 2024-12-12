Catholic World News

Former arms dealer backs Pontiff’s plea for peace

December 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At a Vatican press conference on December 12 introducing the World Day of Peace message by Pope Francis (see today’s separate CWN news brief), a former arms dealer explained how he had chosen to abandon that business and work for peace.

“When I was an arms manufacturer, I thought war was inherent with the human soul,” said Vito Alfieri Fontana. But eventually “something jams the mechanism,” and questions from children, along with public protests against the use of land mines, led him to reconsider his work. For years now, Fontana has worked to remove the land mines that he once manufactured.

Fontana said, echoing Pope Francis, that “the peace consciousness of ordinary people is being torn apart by lies, unnecessary inequality, fear, and lack of livelihood by playing into the hands of the tiny minority that manages and fuels conflicts of all kinds for its own purposes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!