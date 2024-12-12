Catholic World News

Spain’s religious leaders oppose repeal of law banning anti-religious insults

December 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant, Jewish, and Muslim leaders in Spain have issued a joint statement in opposition to a Spanish cabinet member’s proposal to repeal Article 525.

The law impose a fine of up to a year’s salary on those who deride the “dogmas, beliefs, rituals, or ceremonies” of any religion, as well as those who deride persons who do not profess any religion.

“While we understand and respect the right to freedom of expression as a fundamental right, recognized constitutionally, it is important to emphasize that this right should not prevail over other equally essential rights, such as religious freedom, freedom of conscience and the dignity of people,” the religious leaders stated, adding:

The normalization of insults, stereotypes and ridicule against religious beliefs can have serious consequences, such as encouraging violent and aggressive behavior against believers and places of worship, something that has already been seen in various European countries. The repeal of Article 525 could therefore put these fundamental rights at risk and, consequently, harmony and respect in society.

