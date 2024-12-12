Catholic World News

EU bishops pledge to pray, advocate for Syria

December 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the European Union will pray for Syria’s Christians and advocate for Syria’s needs, the president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU said in a letter to the five Catholic bishops of different rites who minister in Aleppo.

“We are deeply moved by the resilience and faith of the Christian communities in Syria, which continues to bear witness to the love of Christ even in the face of such adversity,” said Bishop Mariano Crociata. “We hope that Christians in Syria can remain in their homeland and continue being witnesses of our Lord and contribute to their society in a spirit of brotherhood and service to the others.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!