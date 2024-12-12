Catholic World News

New Ukranian cardinal: Pray the Rosary, a ‘spiritual sword’

December 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A day being created a cardinal by Pope Francis, Cardinal Mykola Bychok, who ministers to Ukranian Greek Catholics in Australia, reflected on his appointment and the importance of the Rosary.

Speaking at his titular church, the Basilica of Holy Wisdom in Rome, he said that “if one considers this appointment an honor, this honor belongs not to me but to our martyr church.”

As he discussed the importance of the Marian apparitions at Lourdes and Fátima in his own spiritual life, he said:

The Rosary is our spiritual sword, capable of overcoming all the forces of evil and their servants because, as Our Lady reminded us in Fatima, God’s love is stronger than all the hatred in the world. The Rosary is a prayer through which we can overcome hatred and fulfill our vocation as messengers and bearers of God’s sacrificial and faithful love.



It is this spiritual sword that will help the people of Ukraine defeat the enemy. It is through the power of prayer and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary that we gain strength to fight the good fight and proclaim God’s love in Ukraine and throughout the world.

