Italian priest hospitalized for burns after ingesting acid from chalice

December 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on La Nazione (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: An 83-year-old Italian priest was recently hospitalized for burns to his mouth and esophagus after drinking acid that was in his chalice. Father Mario Perinetti ministers in the area of Zignago, in Liguria.

“At the moment we remain in the field of hypotheses, with investigators tending to rule out an intentional gesture by some reckless person,” La Nazione reported. “The priest, perhaps, could have ingested in addition to wine also an acidic substance, usually used to clean the chalice.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

