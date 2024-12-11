Catholic World News

First-ever Nativity scene display on steps of US Capitol

December 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A “Nativity Display,” including a Christmas creche and a brief service of lessons and carols, was held on the steps of the US Capitol on December 10.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, director of the Christian Defense Coalition, led the service, which was allowed for the first time as the result of a court decision that the Capitol steps are a public place where peaceful demonstrations must be allowed. “We are so very thankful for the opportunity to share the joyful and powerful message of Christmas at the steps of the United States Capitol,” he said. “In a hurting and wounded world, there is no more redemptive and healing message than the Christmas story.

