President of Vatican tribunal resigns

December 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Giuseppe Pignatone, the president of the Vatican tribunal, who has reached the mandatory retirement age of 75.

Pignatone, who has led the criminal tribunal since 2019, presided over the controversial “trial of the century,” in which multiple defendants were convicted of financial misconduct. Appeals of those convictions are still pending before the tribunal.

