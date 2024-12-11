Catholic World News

Quebec prelates oppose ban on public prayer

December 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Quebec have expressed concern about a proposal by Premier Francois Legault to ban prayer in public places.

Legault said that public prayer by Islamic groups was “not something we want in Quebec.” He said: “When we want to pray, we go to a church, we go to a mosque, but not in public places.” To “send a clear message” to Islamic activists, he suggested taking appropriate action to stop the practice.

Speaking for the bishops of Quebec, Bishop Martin Laliberté of Trois-Rivieres said that “praying is not dangerous.” He said that the bishops were “deeply concerned” about Legault’s statement, saying that any ban on public prayer would harm “minority religious groups that are perceived as different.”

