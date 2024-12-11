Catholic World News

Church leaders have ‘positive meeting’ with new Syrian regime leaders

December 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Christian leaders in Aleppo met with leaders of the newly installed Syrian government on December 9, and Chaldean Catholic Bishop Antoine Audo reported that the country’s new leaders evidently wanted to “build trust by respecting our traditions and our prayers.”

Despite concerns raised by the Islamic ideology of the new leadership, Bishop Audo said that they appeared “very interested” in his argument that Christians should not be treated as second-class citizens.

Bishop Audo said that the sudden fall of the Assad regime was the result of “an agreed international decision to secure a way out” after years of civil war. He said that Russia, which had backed Assad, was a party to this agreement: “Russia asked Assad to leave the country,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!