Report shows pattern of anti-Catholic violence in Mexico

December 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ten Catholic priests and one seminarian were murdered in Mexico during the six-year term of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which ended in September, the Catholic Multimedia Centre (CCM) of Mexico City reports. In addition, seven bishops and seven priests suffered violent physical attacks during the ex-president’s term.

The CCM report documented nearly 900 threats or assaults against Catholic clerics and church workers, and 26 attacks on church buildings, in the same period. The CCM study said that such incidents almost certainly understate the severity of anti-Catholic violence, because victims are reluctant to make formal reports, fearing reprisals from organized criminal groups.

