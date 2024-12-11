Catholic World News

Vatican removes controversial Nativity scene

December 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has removed a Christmas creche that had been on display in the Paul VI auditorium, in which the Infant Jesus was wrapped in a keffiyeh. The display had been interpreted as a show of support for the Palestinian cause.

The creche, designed by a pair of artists from Bethlehem, and entitled: “Nativity of Bethlehem 2024,” and prompted protests from Israeli officials.

